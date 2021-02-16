Karnataka: 16,242 healthcare workers vaccinated with COVID vaccine in last 24 hours

AMN
In Karnataka 16,242 healthcare workers and frontline warriors were vaccinated with Covid vaccine yesterday recording a coverage of 26 percent. It was planned to inoculate 61,377 healthcare workers and frontline warriors in 538 sessions. The second dosage of vaccine was given to the healthcare workers.
From January 15 to February 15, that is till yesterday 5,12,876 healthcare workers and frontline warriors were inoculated with the vaccine achieving a coverage of 46 percent. The state yesterday reported 368 new Covid cases as against 430 discharges after recovery from the pandemic. There were two deaths reported yesterday due to the infection. The total Active cases as on date in the state are 5772. The positivity rate stands at 0.87 percent and fatality rate at 0.54 percent. The Covid tests conducted yesterday stood at 42,245 and out of which 40,517 were RT PCR tests.