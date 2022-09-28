Kanpur Municipal Corporation bans Pitbull and Rottweiler dog breeds within city limits

AMN

In Uttar Pradesh, the Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) has banned dog breeds- Pit Bull and Rottweiler – in the city limits ‘to protect the public’. The decision announced by Mayor Pramila Pandey was taken considering increasing incidents of Pit Bull attacks. A spate of attacks on humans being reported in recent days in different cities in Uttar Pradesh. In Ghaziabad, a few days ago, an 11-year-old was attacked by Pit Bull while he was playing in the park. The bite injuries were such, that the boy received 150 stitches on his face. In August, a 30-year-old was attacked in Gurugram. A month before that, an 82-year-old woman was attacked by a Pit Bull in her house in Lucknow. She succumbed to the bite injuries.

Anyone found rearing either of the two breeds in Kanpur will be fined up to 5,000 rupees and their pet will be confiscated, the resolution passed by the KMC said.