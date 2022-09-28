Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Latest:

THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The real voice of india

REGIONAL AWAAZ 

Kanpur Municipal Corporation bans Pitbull and Rottweiler dog breeds within city limits

INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comments

AMN

In Uttar Pradesh, the Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) has banned dog breeds- Pit Bull and Rottweiler – in the city limits ‘to protect the public’. The decision announced by Mayor Pramila Pandey was taken considering increasing incidents of Pit Bull attacks. A spate of attacks on humans being reported in recent days in different cities in Uttar Pradesh. In Ghaziabad, a few days ago, an 11-year-old was attacked by Pit Bull while he was playing in the park. The bite injuries were such, that the boy received 150 stitches on his face. In August, a 30-year-old was attacked in Gurugram. A month before that, an 82-year-old woman was attacked by a Pit Bull in her house in Lucknow. She succumbed to the bite injuries.

Anyone found rearing either of the two breeds in Kanpur will be fined up to 5,000 rupees and their pet will be confiscated, the resolution passed by the KMC said.

INDIAN AWAAZ

The Indian Awaaz (theindianawaaz.com) is a fast growing English news website based in New Delhi. Website covers Politics, Economy/Business, Entertainment, Health, Education, Technology, Fashion, Lifestyle, Stock Market, Commercial issues and much more. It has separate sections in Hindi and Urdu too.

You May Also Like

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s aide Vijay Nair

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

Former Congress leader Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

J&K: Two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

Leave a Reply

You have to agree to the comment policy.