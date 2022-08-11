Kangana Ranaut Down With Dengue during ‘Emergency’ shooting

WEB DESK

Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut has contracted dengue and instead of taking a rest, she did not stop working on her upcoming film Emergency.

An Instagram post from Kangana’s production house Manikarnika Films revealed that the actress is working despite being unwell. “When you are down with dengue, alarmingly low white blood cell count and high fever and yet you land at work, it’s not passion, it’s madness. Our chief Kangana Ranaut is such an inspiration,” the production house wrote in the post.

Sharing the post, the actress said: “Thanks to the team of Manikarnika Films. The body can be sick, but my enthusiasm has not decreased. Thanks for these beautiful words.”

Kangana essays the role of former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi in the film. The movie is written by Ritesh Shah, who also wrote her previous film Dhaakad. The actress had earlier announced that she will be teaming up with director Sai Kabir to make a biopic on Indira. She is, however, directing the film herself.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the second time that Kangana will play a real life character. She had first appeared in a biopic on former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa