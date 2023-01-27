इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jan 2023 06:32:13      انڈین آواز
Kangana Ranaut calls film industry ‘crass and crude’

Kangana Ranaut is back raising eyebrows with her tweets. Recently the actor dropped a series of cryptic tweets, calling the film industry “Crass and crude.”

“Film industry is so crass and crude that whenever they want to project success of any endeavour/creation/art, they throw flashing currency digits in your face, as if art has no other purpose.. it exposes their lowly standards and the kind of deprived lives they live…,” the actor tweeted.

“Primitively art blossomed in temples and reached literature/theatres and eventually inside cinemas. It is an industry but not designed for major economic gains like other billion/trillion dollar businesses, that’s why art/artists are worshipped not industrialists or billionaires,” Kangana added. Kangana’s comments come on the day of release of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited ‘Pathaan’, which opened to a bumper response.

The Thalaivii actor further wrote, “So even if artists indulge in polluting the very fibre of art and culture in the nation, they must do it discreetly not shamelessly…”

“We must retain the sanctity of art and vidya, whatever money it brings to the table is a consequence of people’s love and whoever wants can go to business websites there are plenty of them and find out about money made,” she added in another tweet.

Later in the day, Kangana took to Twitter again and opened up on how the film “industry got obsessed with money.” In a Twitter thread, Kangana said the trend of entering the 100 crore club is ‘toxic’.

Kangana’s Twitter account, which was blocked in May 2021, was restored on January 24, after over 20 months. However, an official blue tick from her profile is still missing. Her account had been suspended for ‘repeated violations’ of its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies. On her return, Kangana tweeted: “Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here”. She then shared a clip from the making of her upcoming film ‘Emergency’, which will release in October 2023

