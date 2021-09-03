Indian Ambassador in Qatar meets Taliban’s representative; discusses safety of Indians in Afghanistan
India’s GDP growth rebounds to 20.1% in Q1 on low base
U.S. ends 20-year war in Afghanistan as final evacuation flight leave Kabul
Rahul Gandhi terms Revamped Jallianwala Bagh Memorial an ‘Insult’ to Martyrs
Kabul all set to announce new Afghanistan Govt after final discussions

AMN/ WEB DESK

Kabul is set to announce the new Afghanistan Government after discussions between the Taliban and Afghan Leaders were finalised, as per the reports by Afghan News Agency TOLO News. Taliban leader Haivatullah Akhundzada will lead the new government says reports adding that a Prime Minister or President will likely work under the Taliban Leader.

Taliban official Ahmadullah Muttaqui said on social media that a ceremony was being prepared at the Presidential Palace in Kabul. A day after US forces left the Kabul airport, a team of Qatari Technical Experts landed in the capital to discuss the resumption of airport operation. An AFP report said that the discussion is on-going and was initiated by Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, in Panjshir, a senior Taliban Leader said that the groups fighters have surrounded the only remaining province resisting its rule. The leader called on rebels, which include former Afghan Military Commander to negotiate a settlement with the group.

In the meantime, fighting between Taliban and resistance front in Panjshir province has intensified . The Taliban confirmed to Afghan news agency TOLO news that the Taliban fighters and resistance forces led by Ahmad Massoud have been fighting for two days, and that both sides have suffered casualties.

Anaamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission,claimed that follwing heavy firing resorted by Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate ,other side has suffered huge casualties, However, a spokesman of the resistance front told the agency that 40 Taliban personnel were killed and 35 injured.

خبرنامہ

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

