Kabul: Afghan women protest against Taliban banning women from universities

A small group of Afghan women staged a defiant protest in Kabul on Thursday against a Taliban order banning them from universities.

In the latest move to restrict human rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban’s minister for higher education ordered all public and private universities to bar women from attending.

A protester at the rally told the news agency that some of the girls had been arrested by women police officers. Two were released, but several remained in custody.

Tuesday’s late-night announcement triggered international outrage, with the United States, the United Nations, and several Muslim nations denouncing it.

