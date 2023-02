AMN

Justice Sonia Gokani took charge as Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court today. Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to her at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. She became the first woman to head the Gujarat High court.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Law Minister Rushikesh Patel, and Supreme Court judge Justice Bela Trivedi were present on the occasion.

Chief Justice Gokani, is the senior most judge at the Gujarat High Court. She is due to retire on February 25th.