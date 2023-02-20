Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra sworn in as Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC

AMN

Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office and secrecy to newly appointed Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra at Governor House in Ranchi on Monday. Justice Mishra became the 14th Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh read out the warrant of appointment by President Droupadi Murmu for the newly appointed Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra to the Jharkhand High Court.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindranath Mahto, all judges of Jharkhand High Court, Cabinet Minister Mithilesh Thakur, Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan, Rajya Sabha MPs Deepak Prakash and Mahua Maji, and many other senior officials of the state government attended the swearing-in ceremony.