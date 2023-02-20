इंडियन आवाज़     20 Feb 2023 05:35:31      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra sworn in as Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office and secrecy to newly appointed Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra at Governor House in Ranchi on Monday. Justice Mishra became the 14th Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh read out the warrant of appointment by President Droupadi Murmu for the newly appointed Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra to the Jharkhand High Court.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindranath Mahto, all judges of Jharkhand High Court, Cabinet Minister Mithilesh Thakur, Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan, Rajya Sabha MPs Deepak Prakash and Mahua Maji, and many other senior officials of the state government attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل گوتیرش نےخوشحال اور پُرامن افریقہ کے لیے اپنے حمایت کا اظہار کیا

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے افریقن یونین ک ...

زلزلہ تباہی: جب تک ’ضرورت ہے‘ امدادی قافلے شام جاتے رہیں گے-UN

اقوام متحدہ کی امدادی ٹیموں نے بتایا ہے کہ زلزلے سے ہولناک تب ...

کیا ایئر انڈیا کا تاریخی معاہدہ بھارت میں ملازمتیں پیدا کرے گا؟-Air India-Airbus

عندلیب اختر ٹاٹا کی ایئر لائنز کمپنی ایئر انڈیا نے 470 نئے ہو ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart