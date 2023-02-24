Justice S. Abdul Nazeer sworn-in as Governor of Andhra Pradesh

AMN

Justice S. Abdul Nazeer was sworn-in as Governor of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra administered him oath of office at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his cabinet colleagues, Chairman of AP Legislative Council K. Moshen Raju, Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, several serving and retired Judges of the Supreme Court, Andhra Pradesh High Court and Karnataka High Court were present at the swearing-in ceremony.