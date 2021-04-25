Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana takes oath as 48th Chief Justice of India

AMN

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana today took oath as the 48th Chief Justice of India. President Ram Nath Kovind administered him the oath of office at a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He succeeds Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde who demitted office yesterday.

Justice Ramana will have a tenure of nearly 16 months as the Chief Justice and is due to retire on 26th August next year.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Judges of Supreme Court and several senior officials were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Born on 27th August 1957 in Ponnavaram village of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, Justice Ramana was enrolled as an advocate in February 1983. He was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in June 2000 and functioned as acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court from March to May 2013. Justice Ramana was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in September, 2013 and was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on February 2014.