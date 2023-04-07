Justice must be inclusive and accessible to all: President Murmu

Prez Addresses platinum jubilee celebration of Gauhati HC

President Droupadi Murmu today stressed on the need of making justice inclusive and accessible to all. She was speaking at an event in Guwahati, marking the completion of 75 years of the Gauhati High Court on Friday.

The President said that justice, by definition, has to be inclusive, and thus must be accessible to all. However, access to justice is hindered by many factors. Cost of justice is one of them. She said that we need to keep expanding the reach of free legal counselling. She noted that the language of justice is another hindrance, but there is praiseworthy progress in that direction and the higher judiciary has started making verdicts available in more and more regional languages. She said that the increasing role of technology in the administration of justice has been solving many problems that had affected the system for long. She urged lawyers and students of law to find technological solutions in the legal domain that can provide a helping hand to the poor and the needy.

President Murmu said, the North-Eastern Region is the best example of how various communities have lived together historically. She said, the legislation applicable to different areas may vary, but the entire area is administered by a common High Court. President Murmu lauded the Gauhati High Court for contributing in enhancing the ethos of peaceful coexistence in the region, by respecting the sentiments of the indigenous people.

On the occasion, the President also launched a mobile app ‘Bhoroxa’ made for the safety of women and elderly people in the region.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries were present at the event.

President Murmu flagged off the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition by handing over Ice-Axe Baton with the National Flag in Guwahati in the afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the President inaugurated the Gaj Utsav-2023 at the Kaziranga National Park.

The President, who is on a three-day visit to Assam, will leave for Tezpur in Sonitpur district tomorrow where she will take a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Air Force station, before leaving for New Delhi.