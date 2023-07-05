इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jul 2023 05:14:47      انڈین آواز
July 3 was World's hottest day ever due to climate change

AMN/ WEB DESK

According to data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction, July 3rd was the hottest day recorded globally. The average global temperature reached 17.01 degrees Celsius. This new record temperature surpassed the August 2016 record of 16.92 degrees Celsius, as heatwaves sizzled around the world. This has been attributed to the El Niño weather pattern.

The US has been suffering under an intense heat dome in recent weeks amid extreme weather. In parts of China, an enduring heatwave continued, with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius. North Africa has seen temperatures near 50 degrees Celsius, with, in the Middle East, thousands suffering from the unusually scorching heat during the Hajj religious pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Antarctica, currently in its winter, registered abnormally high temperatures. Ukraine’s Vernadsky research base, in the vast frozen continent’s Argentine Islands, recently broke its July temperature record with a reading of 8.7 degrees Celsius. Scientists lamented the climate crisis, accelerated by the El Niño weather pattern, the latest of which the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned this week had begun. 

