India’s total vaccine supply under Vaccine Maitri initiative reaches 461.66 lakh doses
Climate Change can be fought through policies, laws, rules and orders as well as behavioral change, says PM
India’s resolute response on borders helped in positive, peaceful resolution of significant issues: Defence Minister
India conducts successful flight test of SFDR technology off Odisha coast
इंडियन आवाज़     06 Mar 2021 11:39:06      انڈین آواز

Judicial system is not merely to resolve disputes, but to uphold justice too: President Kovind

Published On: By

AMN / JABALPUR

President Ram Nath Kovind today advocated that the objective of the judicial system was not merely to resolve disputes, but also to uphold justice and this could be implemented by removing obstacles like delay in the delivery of justice.

Speaking at the inauguration of the All India State Judicial Academies Directors’ Retreat at Jabalpur President said that to provide speedy delivery of justice, it is essential that besides extensive judicial training, there is need to introduce the use of technology in our judicial processes. Due to the increasing number of cases, it becomes necessary to understand the issues in correct perspectives and take accurate decisions in a short time.

The President was happy to note that the use of technology in the judicial system has increased rapidly. More than 18 thousand courts have been computerized in the country and around 76 lakh cases were heard in virtual courts across the country during the lockdown period. For the first time in the country, the Judicial Academies of all the states have been coming on one platform and discussing for improvement in the judicial process.

The Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde also called it an exemplary initiative and emphasized the need for all-round development of his personality along with judicial education to the judges. President also performed the Narmada Aarti at Gwarighat on the banks of the river Narmada and attended a cultural programme organised in the Madhya Pradesh High Court premises.

SPORTS

Table Tennis; Sutirtha, Ahyika win opening qualifying rounds at WTT Star Contender

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ahyika Mukherjee commenced their campaign at WTT Star ...

Boxing: Pooja upsets World Champion, 9 Indian pugilists in the finals of Boxam International

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi It was India's day as Asian Championship winner Pooja Rani (75kg) stunned Wor ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان کی آزادی کے 75 سال کا جشن منانے کے لیے وزیر اعظم کی سربراہی میں اعلیٰ سطح کی قومی کمیٹی تشکیل

WEB DESK حکومت ہند نے بھارت کی آزادی کی پچہتر سال پورے ہونے کی ت ...

پاکستان :عمران خان اعتماد کا ووٹ لینے میں کامیاب

ویب ڈیسک —پاکستان کے وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان نے ایوانِ زیریں (ق ...

چین لداخ کے باقی علاقوں میں فوجوں کی واپسی کی کو یقینی بنائے: بھارت

AMN وزارت خارجہ نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت امید کرتا ہے کہ چین باقی عل ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

