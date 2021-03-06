Judicial system is not merely to resolve disputes, but to uphold justice too: President Kovind

AMN / JABALPUR

President Ram Nath Kovind today advocated that the objective of the judicial system was not merely to resolve disputes, but also to uphold justice and this could be implemented by removing obstacles like delay in the delivery of justice.

Speaking at the inauguration of the All India State Judicial Academies Directors’ Retreat at Jabalpur President said that to provide speedy delivery of justice, it is essential that besides extensive judicial training, there is need to introduce the use of technology in our judicial processes. Due to the increasing number of cases, it becomes necessary to understand the issues in correct perspectives and take accurate decisions in a short time.

The President was happy to note that the use of technology in the judicial system has increased rapidly. More than 18 thousand courts have been computerized in the country and around 76 lakh cases were heard in virtual courts across the country during the lockdown period. For the first time in the country, the Judicial Academies of all the states have been coming on one platform and discussing for improvement in the judicial process.

The Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde also called it an exemplary initiative and emphasized the need for all-round development of his personality along with judicial education to the judges. President also performed the Narmada Aarti at Gwarighat on the banks of the river Narmada and attended a cultural programme organised in the Madhya Pradesh High Court premises.