JP Nadda reaches Varanasi on 2 day visit to Uttar Pradesh

Published On: By

AMN

BJP national president JP Nadda reached Varanasi on Thursday night on a two day visit to Uttar Pradesh. This is his first visit to the state after getting extension as party president till 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He will address a rally in Ghazipur district on Friday, which is being considered as launch of party’s campaign for next year’s general elections. BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda was welcomed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP President Bhupen Singh Chaudhary along with other senior ministers after arriving at Babatpur airport in Varanasi on Thursday evening.

After offering prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple JP Nadda will reach Ghazipur to address a public meeting. Nadda will hold a meeting with BJP office-bearers and workers. Since a large number of residents of Ghazipur are in the Army, BJP President is also expected to interact with the ex-servicemen there. The BJP has set a target of winning all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 general elections. To achieve this goal, the party has especially focused on those 14 seats in the state it had lost in the last Lok Sabha polls. Among them, Ghazipur parliamentary seat is very important for the party from where senior BJP leader Manoj Sinha lost the political battle in 2019 from Afzal Ansari brother of Mukhtar Ansari.

