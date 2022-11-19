Journalists Threat Case: Police conduct searches at various locations in Kashmir

AMN

In the wake of recent threat issued to journalists by a proscribed terror outfit, Srinagar Police conducted simultaneous searches at various locations across Kashmir.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Sherghari against terror handlers, active terrorists and terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba and its offshoot TRF for online publication and dissemination of direct threat letters to Journalists and reporters based in Kashmir.

During the course of investigation, each team comprised of 4-5 members and led by an Inspector/SI rank officer monitored by the SDPO concerned. Simultaneous searches were conducted at twelve locations across the valley including the houses of fugitives like Sajjad Gul, Mukhtar Baba, active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and other suspects in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

Some suspects have been brought for examination and questioning. The seized materials by search teams include mobiles, laptops, memory cards, pen-drives & other digital devices, documents, bank papers, rubber stamps, passports, other suspect papers, cash and Saudi currency.

Meanwhile, general public has been requested to bring any information that is relevant to this case, in the notice of Srinagar police.