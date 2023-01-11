FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jan 2023 01:09:09      انڈین آواز

Joshimath Uttarakhand: Govt intensifies relief and rescue work at land subsidence areas

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / DEHRADUN

Uttarakhand administration has intensified the relief and rescue work at land subsidence areas in Joshimath. On Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt inspected the disaster-affected areas and met the affected people. Ajay Bhatt said that the Central and State Governments are with the affected people, and the affected people are being helped in every way.

He told that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping himself updated about any new development regarding the Joshimath disaster and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is monitoring every arrangement. He said that it is the first priority of the government to shift the people whose houses were damaged to safe places so that there is no loss of life. He said it was distressing that the affected people had to leave their homes. Mr. Bhatt said that the buildings and hotels are being demolished with the cooperation of Central Building Research Institute (CBRI).

Meanwhile, former State Chief Minister and Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat inspected the disaster-affected area in Joshimath. Mr. Rawat said that permanent rehabilitation arrangements will be made for the disaster affected.

For this, the administration is busy conducting the survey. He told that the process of selection of Gauchar, Pipalkoti and other places for permanent rehabilitation is in progress. He said that the Prime Minister has also constituted a team in this matter which is continuously monitoring the work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے بیرون ملک مقیم بھارتیوں کی جد و جہد اور حصولیابیوں کو دستاویزی شکل دینے کی اپیل کی ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے اپیل کی ہے کہ مختلف ملکوں میں آباد ہن ...

ٹی وی چینلز کو پریشان کن فوٹیجز، تکلیف دہ تصاویر نشر کرنے سے متعلق انتباہ

ADVISORY FOR TV CHANNELS پروگرام کوڈ کے برخلاف خون، لاشوں، جسمانی حمل ...

اتراکھنڈ میں جوشی مٹھ میں زمین دھنسنے کے واقعات کے بعد راحت اور امدادی کارروائی میں تیزی #Joshimath

اتراکھنڈ کے چیف سکریٹری ڈاکٹر ایس ایس سندھو نے دہرہ دون میں آ ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

@Powered By: Logicsart