Joshimath Uttarakhand: Govt intensifies relief and rescue work at land subsidence areas

AMN / DEHRADUN

Uttarakhand administration has intensified the relief and rescue work at land subsidence areas in Joshimath. On Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt inspected the disaster-affected areas and met the affected people. Ajay Bhatt said that the Central and State Governments are with the affected people, and the affected people are being helped in every way.

He told that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping himself updated about any new development regarding the Joshimath disaster and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is monitoring every arrangement. He said that it is the first priority of the government to shift the people whose houses were damaged to safe places so that there is no loss of life. He said it was distressing that the affected people had to leave their homes. Mr. Bhatt said that the buildings and hotels are being demolished with the cooperation of Central Building Research Institute (CBRI).

Meanwhile, former State Chief Minister and Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat inspected the disaster-affected area in Joshimath. Mr. Rawat said that permanent rehabilitation arrangements will be made for the disaster affected.

For this, the administration is busy conducting the survey. He told that the process of selection of Gauchar, Pipalkoti and other places for permanent rehabilitation is in progress. He said that the Prime Minister has also constituted a team in this matter which is continuously monitoring the work.