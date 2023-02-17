Joint military exercise between India and Japan begin

@adgpi

The 4th edition of joint military exercise, “EX DHARMA GUARDIAN”, between India and Japan began today at Camp Imazu in Shiga province of Japan. It will continue till 2nd of next month. The annual training event with Japan is crucial and significant in terms of security challenges faced by both nations in the backdrop of the current global situation. The scope of this exercise covers platoon-level joint training on operations in jungle and semi-urban or urban terrain.

Troops of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army and an Infantry Regiment from the Middle Army of the Japan Ground Self Defence Force are participating in the exercise this year to share experiences gained during various operations in order to enhance inter-operability in planning and execution.

This joint exercise will enable the two armies to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting tactical operations under a UN Mandate, It will also help develop inter-operability, bonhomie, camaraderie and friendship between the two armies. The training will focus primarily on a high degree of physical fitness and sharing of drills at the tactical level. During the exercise, participants will engage in a variety of missions, ranging from joint planning, joint tactical drills, and basics of establishing integrated surveillance grids, including employment of aerial assets.

“Exercise Dharma Guardian” will further enhance the level of defence co-operation between the Indian Army and the Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces, furthering the bilateral relations between the two nations.