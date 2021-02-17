Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Govt committed to development of farmers and workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
US announces sanctions against Army Chief General Hlaing, export restrictions against Myanmar
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Feb 2021 11:41:00      انڈین آواز

Joe Biden’s administration to begin work of renewing relationships with its European allies

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden’s administration will begin the work of renewing the relationships with its European allies when NATO defence ministers take part in a two-day meeting.

It will be held today and tomorrow via teleconferencing, and is expected to set a more cooperative tone in transatlantic relations.

The meetings are expected to revolve around a set of proposals put forward by a NATO 2030 study group calling for the alliance to adapt to changing security conditions. The rising influence of China, including its purchase of the Greek port of Piraeus, the global coronavirus pandemic and climate change are also on the agenda. The Biden administration is reviewing a peace agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban, in negotiations encouraged by the Trump administration, that calls for a withdrawal of all foreign troops in Afghanistan by 1st of May.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Novak Djokovic enters semis in Australian Open Tennis

Serena Williams to meet Naomi Osaka in semifinals Serena Williams will meet Naomi Osaka in the Australi ...

Tvesa, Gaurika return as youngsters get set to challenge stars in 4th leg of Hero WPGT

AMN Tvesa Malik and Gaurika Bishnoi’s return to action for the fourth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!