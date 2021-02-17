Joe Biden’s administration to begin work of renewing relationships with its European allies

AMN/ WEB DESK
US President Joe Biden’s administration will begin the work of renewing the relationships with its European allies when NATO defence ministers take part in a two-day meeting.
It will be held today and tomorrow via teleconferencing, and is expected to set a more cooperative tone in transatlantic relations.
The meetings are expected to revolve around a set of proposals put forward by a NATO 2030 study group calling for the alliance to adapt to changing security conditions. The rising influence of China, including its purchase of the Greek port of Piraeus, the global coronavirus pandemic and climate change are also on the agenda. The Biden administration is reviewing a peace agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban, in negotiations encouraged by the Trump administration, that calls for a withdrawal of all foreign troops in Afghanistan by 1st of May.