Joe Biden to support Afghan National Defense and Security Forces: Prez Ashraf Ghani

AMN/ WEB DESK

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said that US President Joe Biden pledged to continue support for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. Ashraf Ghani spoke to US President over a phone call yesterday. They have discussed the evolving but continuing relationship between the two countries.

Both leaders reiterated the enduring partnership, continued diplomatic and economic support for the Afghan government, security forces and the importance of preserving the gains of the last twenty years. In a tweet, Afghan President said that President Biden reassured that support for the ANDSF will continue. Mr Ghani expressed confidence that US will protect and defend Afghanistan.

Earlier, Pentagon had confirmed that the US military in the past few days conducted airstrikes in Afghanistan to support Afghan security forces.