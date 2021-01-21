World largest COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in the country; Over 1.91 lakh people inoculated on day one
Joe Biden takes over as President, Kamala Harris as Vice President of US

Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States of America at a scaled-back ceremony in the US Capitol building in Washington last night that was largely stripped of its usual pomp due to the Coronavirus and security concerns. In his first speech as US president, Mr Biden vowed to defeat political extremism and white supremacy.

He spoke of unifying the country and pledged that he will be the President for all Americans. He said, America has been tested and they have come out stronger for it. Mr Biden said, they will repair their alliances and engage once again. 78 year old Biden has become the oldest US President in history.

His deputy Kamala Harris was also sworn in as 49th Vice-President of the country. The daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, Kamala Harris made history as America’s first woman and first person with south Asian roots to take the office of the Vice President.

Lady Gaga sang the national anthem of the United States and Jennifer Lopez performed with the US Marines Band at the inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol. Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were present on this occasion.

Earlier, in his farewell address, former President Donald Trump extended his wishes to the Biden Administration. Mr Trump along with Melinia Trump left White House for Florida ahead of the oath taking ceremony, handing over the charge to Biden administration.

