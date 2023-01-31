Joe Biden rules out sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, despite renewed calls from Ukrainian officials for air support

WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden has ruled out sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, despite renewed calls from Ukrainian officials for air support.

His comment comes a day after Germany’s leader also ruled out sending fighter jets. Ukraine has said it needs the jets to take control of its airspace in its ongoing war with Russia. F-16 Fighting Falcons are widely considered one of the world’s most reliable fighter jets and are used by other countries, such as Belgium and Pakistan.

They would be a significant upgrade on the Soviet-era fighting jets Ukraine is currently using, which were made before the country declared independence from the USSR more than 30 years ago. However, Mr Biden has repeatedly rebuffed Ukraine’s pleas for the jets, instead focussing on providing military support in other areas. The US announced last week that it would supply Kyiv with 31 Abrams tanks, with the UK and Germany also pledging similar support.