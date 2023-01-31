इंडियन आवाज़     31 Jan 2023 05:37:22      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Joe Biden rules out sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, despite renewed calls from Ukrainian officials for air support

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden has ruled out sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, despite renewed calls from Ukrainian officials for air support.

His comment comes a day after Germany’s leader also ruled out sending fighter jets. Ukraine has said it needs the jets to take control of its airspace in its ongoing war with Russia. F-16 Fighting Falcons are widely considered one of the world’s most reliable fighter jets and are used by other countries, such as Belgium and Pakistan.

They would be a significant upgrade on the Soviet-era fighting jets Ukraine is currently using, which were made before the country declared independence from the USSR more than 30 years ago. However, Mr Biden has repeatedly rebuffed Ukraine’s pleas for the jets, instead focussing on providing military support in other areas. The US announced last week that it would supply Kyiv with 31 Abrams tanks, with the UK and Germany also pledging similar support.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

راہول گاندھی کی قیادت میں بھارت جوڑو یاترا لال چوک پر پرچم کشائی کی تقریب کے ساتھ اختتام پذیر ہوئی۔

Bharat Jodo Yatra راہول گاندھی کی قیادت میں بھارت جوڑو یاترا ل ...

‘من کی بات’ میں پی ایم مودی نے ای ویسٹ کی ری سائیکلنگ اور باجرے کے فوائد پر زور دیا۔

MANN KI BAAT"آج کے جدید آلات مستقبل کا ای فضلہ ہیں" وزیر اعظم ...

پلوامہ میں راہول گاندھی نے دہشت گردانہ حملے کے بہادروں کو خراج عقیدت پیش کیا۔

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی ہفتہ کو بھارت جوڑو یاترا کے دوران پ ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart