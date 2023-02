Joe Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv

WEB DESK

President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv yesterday. Mr Biden’s trip to Ukraine as president came days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion. During his visit, President Biden met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.

After President visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new package of security assistance for Ukraine valued at $450m (£373m), including ammunition for howitzers and the Himars rocket system, Javelin missiles, and air surveillance radars.