Joe Biden leading over Trump in US presidential election

WEB DESK

In United States, democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading over Donald Trump in the national polls for the presidential election.

The former vice president Joe Biden has a 12-point lead nationally over President Trump in a new CNN poll released yesterday. He gets 54 percent support among likely voters in the survey, while Trump trails at 42 percent.

This gap is wider than most nationwide polls show. The survey also showed that Biden heading into the Election Day with far greater support across the country than Hillary Clinton enjoyed before her defeat in 2016.

Biden has led every CNN poll against Trump since last year. Biden also has a 65-44 percent lead among seniors, a historically Republican-leaning group that is set to play an outsized role in key swing states such as Arizona and Florida.