JNU Administration warns students against violence on campus

AMN

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has warned the students that no violence will be tolerated on campus and appealed to them to maintain peace and harmony. It came in the wake of the violence between the two groups of students that took place on the campus yesterday.

JNU Vice-Chancellor has asked the Wardens to take immediate steps to avoid any confrontation. He said that security has been instructed to be vigilant in preventing such incidents and submit a report immediately to the JNU Administration. The students have also been warned to refrain from involving in such incidents which disturb the peace and harmony on the campus. JNU Administration said that if anyone is found indulging in such acts, they will be liable for disciplinary action as per University rules.

