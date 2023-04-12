इंडियन आवाज़     13 Apr 2023 12:16:39      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

JMI launches ‘e-Library MobileApp’ & ‘Automated Attendance System’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Services launched during Exhibition on the Holy Quran

Staff Reporter

An “e-Library MobileApp” and “Automated In/Out Attendance System of Library Users” was launched at Dr. Zakir Husain Library of the university Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today.

The two library services were launched during the Exhibition on the Holy Quran organised by Dr. Zakir Husain Library, in which a rare collection of manuscripts of the Holy Quran dating back to the 15th century were on display.

Dr. Zakir Husain Library subscribes to thousands of e-Journals and e-Books and e-Databases along with significant resources provided by e-ShodhSindhu Consortium of INFLIBNET Centre. e-Library MobileApp will facilitate the seamless and uninterrupted access to information anytime, anywhere to the bonafide users of the library.

The second service launched during the programme “Automated In/Out Attendance System of Library Users” is innovative in the sense that it has replaced the earlier practice of manual attendance system while in and out in the library. Library users have praised their experience of a quick and hassle free attendance system using bar code technology.

Prof. Nazim Husain Al-Jafri, Registrar, JMI, inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of the Deans, Directors, Faculty, Staff and students of the university. The exhibition includes a rare collection of manuscripts of the Holy Quran dating back to the 15th century. These manuscripts represented different calligraphic styles like Nasq, Muhaqqaq, Nastaliq and Shikasta scripts. Beside this, the exhibition also displays rare published translations of the Holy Quran in several Indian languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and in international languages, including Japanese, French, German, Russian, etc.

The Registrar congratulated the University Librarian and his team for constantly introducing value added services to its users. He further added that the users should utilize the library resources and its services in their academic pursuit.

The officiating University Librarian, Dr. Sufian Ahmad welcomed the Registrar, other dignitaries and briefed about the exhibition and the new services to be offered by the library. The program was concluded with a vote of thanks offered by Dr. Sufian Ahmad.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ نے لائبریری یوزرس کے لیے ’ای لائبریری موبائل ایپ لانچ کیا

قرآن مجید کی نمائش کے دوران ان خدمات کا اجرا ہوا جامع ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے کہا بھارت میں پروجیکٹ ٹائیگر کی کامیابی نہ صرف ملک کے لیے بلکہ پوری دنیا کے لیےفخر کی بات ہے۔

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے شیروں کی تعداد سے متعلق ایک رپورٹ جا ...

امریکہ :ججوں کے متضاد فیصلے کی وجہ سے اسقاطِ حمل ٹیبلٹ کی دستیابی غیر یقینی

اے ایم این / ویب ڈیسک —امریکہ میں اسقاطِ حمل کے لیے دوا کے است ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart