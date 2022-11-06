FreeCurrencyRates.com

JKEDI organises Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme in Kashmir Valley

AMN

In the Kashmir Valley, a one-day Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) was organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) in collaboration with Government Degree College Kupwara yesterday, November 5. Director, JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat presided over the event.

In his address, Director JKEDI discussed the current economic situation of J&K and how entrepreneurship could revolutionize J&K’s development. He said the Institute will reach every area of Jammu and Kashmir regardless of how far-flung the area is and maintained that the Government is also committed to developing remote, border and far-flung areas of the Union Territory.

Mr. Bhat said in order to be a successful individual, one must be his or her own boss and simultaneously create employment opportunities for others. He observed the government may not be able to provide job opportunities to all but one should view this in a positive way and search for other options and said that there is nothing better than entrepreneurship.

The awareness programme was organized by JKEDI as part of its efforts to create mass awareness among the educated youth in the border and far-flung areas of J&K about the realities of the labour market in the Union Territory and the scope for entrepreneurship and self-employment across various sectors.

The programme was intended to identify and network eligible candidates so that they can take advantage of different government schemes for entrepreneurship development after proper registration and screening.

Various other initiatives were also discussed like the J&K Startup Policy and different employment-related Government schemes available to the youth of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

