FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Nov 2022 10:45:49      انڈین آواز

JKAACL with Tamil Nadu Department of Art & Culture culminated cultural extravaganza at Abhinav Theatre in Jammu

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, under the Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat (EBSB) Programme of the Union Government, the Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) in association with the Department of Art & Culture, Government of Tamil Nadu, has successfully culminated the cultural extravaganza at Abhinav Theatre in Jammu.

A troupe of 61 folk artists from Tamil Nadu performed in the event to exhibit the indigenous culture of their region. The programme aspired to enhance interaction & promote mutual cultural understanding between the people of J&K and Tamil Nadu. The key highlight of the event was the spellbinding performances of the artists. The dance forms performed during the evening revolved around the regional folk narratives of Tamil Nadu.

Dancers dressed in traditional costumes showed a strong connection between nature and the Gods. The event concluded with a classical dancer from Tamil Nadu, followed by the National Anthem. The series of cultural programmes under EBSB culminated with great enthusiasm from the people of J&K present in the audience. The Cultural Academy’s effort in promoting cross-cultural sensitivities is receiving praise from the art and culture connoisseurs of the region.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Lovlina, Parveen, Saweety and Alfiya strike Gold at Asian Elite Boxing Championships

@Media_SAI Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda, Saweety and Alfiya Pathan claimed Gold meda ...

Ridhima cards flawless 6-under 66 to win 14th Leg of Hero WPGT 

Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 11 November : Ridhima Dilawari, fired stunning bogey free final round of ...

T20 World Cup: England to clash with Pakistan in final at Melbourne Cricket ground

AMNIn T20 World Cup Cricket, England will clash with Pakistan in the final at Melbourne Cricket ground on Sund ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart