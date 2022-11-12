JKAACL with Tamil Nadu Department of Art & Culture culminated cultural extravaganza at Abhinav Theatre in Jammu

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, under the Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat (EBSB) Programme of the Union Government, the Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) in association with the Department of Art & Culture, Government of Tamil Nadu, has successfully culminated the cultural extravaganza at Abhinav Theatre in Jammu.

A troupe of 61 folk artists from Tamil Nadu performed in the event to exhibit the indigenous culture of their region. The programme aspired to enhance interaction & promote mutual cultural understanding between the people of J&K and Tamil Nadu. The key highlight of the event was the spellbinding performances of the artists. The dance forms performed during the evening revolved around the regional folk narratives of Tamil Nadu.

Dancers dressed in traditional costumes showed a strong connection between nature and the Gods. The event concluded with a classical dancer from Tamil Nadu, followed by the National Anthem. The series of cultural programmes under EBSB culminated with great enthusiasm from the people of J&K present in the audience. The Cultural Academy’s effort in promoting cross-cultural sensitivities is receiving praise from the art and culture connoisseurs of the region.