J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall after two years of COVID -19 lull

In Jammu and Kashmir, a large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah Valley to welcome New Year 2023 after two years of COVID -19 lull.

District Administration Doda took several measures including aggressive social media campaigns and promotion activities to revive winter tourism. Nodal Officer of New Year Festival, Amir Rafiqui said, all the hotels and guest houses are running packed first time in three years. The tourism sector is expected not only to revive but may flourish in a big way in the coming year, he added.