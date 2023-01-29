J&K: Weapon display conducted by Indian Army at Galizoo Stadium of Kupwara

AMN

In the North Kashmir of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a weapon display was conducted by Indian Army at Galizoo Stadium for the people of Kupwara district yesterday. The aim of the event was to know the might of the security forces and to provide an insight exposure of the Indian Army to the youth of Kupwara.

The event was graced by Major General A S Pendharkar, Vajr Division and was attended by both Civil and Military dignitaries. A large number of new-generation equipment and weapons like artillery guns, advanced technology radars, sophisticated close-quarter battle weapons, the latest mechanical transport fleet, and bridging capabilities were displayed and information regarding the same was briefed to the locals by the highly qualified military instructors.

The inquisitiveness of the young generation and future leaders of Kashmir towards knowing their Army’s world-class fighting capabilities shows the changing norms in the minds of Kashmir’s educated class. The highly skilled dog organised at the culmination of the event was highly applauded by the masses present on the occasion.

The event was the first of its kind that was ever organised in the long and enriching history of Kupwara. The event had long-lasting effects on the people of Kupwara, especially the students. The event as a platform was also utilised by the students in clearing their queries towards Army as their future career. The Civil administration thanked the Indian Army for the successful conduct of such a prestigious and eye-opening event and requested to conduct more such events in future for creating awareness among the masses about their Army.