J&K: Two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested in Baramulla

AMN

In the Kashmir Valley, Police along with CRPF Jawans have arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (TRF) in Kunzer area of Baramulla district yesterday.

Police said, acting on a specific input regarding presence of terrorists in village Monchkhud Kunzer, Baramulla Police alongwith 176 Bn CRPF launched a joint cordon & search operation in the said village.

During the search operation, two suspected persons were apprehended. 02 AK-47 Magazines, 15 rounds of AK-47, 20 blank posters of banned Lashkar-e-Toiba (TRF) & other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession.