J&K: Two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar

agencies

Two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT/TRF) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Rainawari area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, during wee hours today. Police said, both terrorists were involved in several recent terror crimes including killings of civilians. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from them. Inspector-General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said, one of the slain terrorists was carrying an Identity Card (ID) of media, which indicates a clear case of misuse of media.