FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Mar 2022 11:59:42      انڈین آواز

J&K: Two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

agencies

Two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT/TRF) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Rainawari area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, during wee hours today. Police said, both terrorists were involved in several recent terror crimes including killings of civilians. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from them. Inspector-General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said, one of the slain terrorists was carrying an Identity Card (ID) of media, which indicates a clear case of misuse of media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Pune

In the IPL Cricket, Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Pune last night. Put in to bat ...

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins the BBC ISWOTY award

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 29  March:   Tokyo Olympics  silver medallist  weightlifter Saikhom Mirab ...

Chess: Arjun Erigaisi wins Delhi International

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi 29 March; National Champion Arjun Erigaisi crashed through the defenses of Kart ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart