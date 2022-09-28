J&K: Two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, two terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces at Ahwatoo area of Kulgam district yesterday evening. Both the terrorists were residents of Kulgam district. Incriminating materials, two AK 47 Rifles, and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

In another encounter, one JeM terrorist was also gunned down by a joint team of security forces at Batpora in Kulgam district yesterday. The slain terrorist was identified as Abu Hurairah and he was a Pakistani.