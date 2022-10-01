J&K: Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Baramulla district

AMN

In the Kashmir valley, two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out a wee hour today in Yedipora village of Pattan area in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Both the slain terrorists were associated with the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit.

Earlier, a joint team of Army’s 29 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF, and Police cordoned off Yedipora village after inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter resulting in the killing of two terrorists.