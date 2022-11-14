J&K: Srinagar-Leh highway & Mughal road closes due to Heavy snowfall

FILE PHOTO

AMN / WEB DESK

A fresh spell of snowfall has been reported from the upper reaches of the Kashmir Valley, while the plains have been experiencing incessant rain since last evening bringing down the temperature in the valley.

Due to the snowfall, the administration has closed the Srinagar-Leh highway as well as the historic Mughal road, an alternate road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Traffic department sources said that Srinagar-Leh Highway was closed amid snowfall around areas of Sonamarg whereas the historic Mughal road was closed following snowfall in Pir Ki Gali and other areas along the main road.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was through for vehicular traffic when the last reports came in but it was heavily raining at several places along the highway. The shooting of stones because of incessant rain near Panthiyal in the Ramban Sector is disrupting the smooth plying of vehicles on the national highway.

Meanwhile, the upper reaches of the Kashmir Valley are witnessing heavy snowfall since Sunday evening, November 13. In Kupwara, Sadna Pass received seven inches of fresh snowfall, and Farkyan Top of Keran received six inches of snow. Gali of Machil recorded six inches of Snow. The Karnah, Keran, and Machil roads in the district have also got closed due to snowfall. The plains of Kupwara district are witnessing the first spell of Snow of the season.

In Baramulla district, the famous hill station and tourist destination Gulmarg has recorded seven inches of snow overnight. However, the road leading to Gulmarg from Tangmarg is being cleared off from the snow to restore the road to the hill station. Sonamarg tourist destination in the Ganderbal district has received more than one foot of Snow and it was still snowing there.

In the Bandipora district, the Bandipora-Gurez thoroughfare has been closed for traffic in view of heavy snowfall. Razdan Top in the district recorded about two feet of snow while it was still snowing there.

In the Budgam district, the upper reaches including Tosamaidain, Doodpathri, Yousmarg also received fresh spells of snowfall of the season.

