J&K: Shri Amarnath Yatra fully resumes on both Baltal and Pahalgam routes

Published On: By

AMN

Shri Amarnathji Yatra has resumed from both Baltal and Pahalgam routes. After remaining suspended for the last two days due to bad weather conditions, the yatra resumed from the Baltal side this morning. Over one thousand pilgrims, who left the Baltal Base Camp, are heading towards the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji, to pay their obeisance.

The Yatra from the Pahalgam route had resumed yesterday afternoon. A fresh batch of 1,096 pilgrims started their journey from Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam towards Chandanwari in the wee hours today. The Yatra also started from all the Transit Camps like Sheshnag and Mahagunus Top in view of fair weather on all the major stops en route to the holy cave shrine.

Earlier in the wee hours today, the 30th batch of 597 Shri Amarnath ji Yatries left Base Camp from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in a cavalcade of thirty vehicles towards Kashmir in a tight security cover. The pilgrims include 81 females and two children.

About two lakh eighty-eight thousand pilgrims had paid their obeisance at the holy cave shrine till last evening.

