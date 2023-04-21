J&K: Shiv Sena J&K unit holds strong Protest over terrorist attack on a military vehicle in Bhimber Gali, Poonch district

AMN

Expressing strong anger over the terrorist attack on a military vehicle in Bhimber Gali area of Poonch district yesterday, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Jammu and Kashmir unit led by party State Chief Manish Sahni held a strong Protest in Jammu, today. Mr. Sahni said that the time has come for the Modi Government to teach a lesson by taking strong military action against Pakistan and urged the Government to stop all political, diplomatic, friendly and business relations with Pakistan. Mr. Sahni said that the Government should not give permission to Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend the SCO meeting in Goa next month.