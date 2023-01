AMN

Several senior leaders from Ghulam Nabi Azad-led party in Jammu and Kashmir returned to the Congress yesterday.

These leaders had resigned from the basic membership of the Congress to support Mr. Azad. These leaders, include former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, former Minister Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, Manohar Lal, and Balwan Singh.

Former senior Congress leader, Mr. Azad, quit the party last year to form his own Democratic Progressive Azad Party.