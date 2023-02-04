J&K set to host its maiden 11-day SARAS fair

AMN

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is all set to begin its maiden 11-day SARAS fair also known as SARAS Aajeevika Mela from today till the 4th of February at Jammu. The event will provide a platform for rural SHG women to sell and promote their self-made products and create marketing linkages with various selling platforms. Artisans and Self Help Groups’ women from across the country are showcasing their crafts, handcrafts, handloom and foods during the 11-day mega event. Over 75 stalls and 10 food courts have been erected at the exhibition site.

Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha and Union Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Giriraj Singh will inaugurate the 11-day-long fair today at Aquaplex Crown at Bagh-e-Bahu, Jammu. The 11-day fair is witnessing the participation of Self Help Groups women from around 25 States and UTs across the country to sell their self-made products.

The fair is the first of its kind in the Union Territory of J&K for which Jammu Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) is utilising the services of the Tourism Department and Department of Information and Public Relations for promoting SARAS Fair 2023 through their promotional channels all over India.

The venue of the fair has been equipped with all basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets, security and medical facilities. Besides, all the necessary fire safety protocols are being followed. The first aid kiosks and 24X7 ambulance services are also made available at the venue of the mega event. The Self Help Groups’ will display handicrafts, handloom and natural food items from different rural areas across the country in their stalls.

This would be a National-level fair that will exhibit unique and famous indigenous products from various states and UTS of the country. The 11-day exhibition is also going to witness several cultural events, aids and plays on different Government schemes and campaigns as well.