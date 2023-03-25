J&K: Security forces laid several ambushes in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara district

AMN

In the north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, security forces, based on credible inputs received from intelligence agencies regarding likely infiltration of terrorists, laid several ambushes in Tangdhar Sector in the intervening night of 23-24 March.

According to Defence Spokesperson, suspicious movement was detected at about 0400 hours and contact was established by the ambush party as part of joint operation. Resultantly, one infiltrator was neutralised at around 800 metres on own side of Line of Control.

Detailed search of the area was carried out at first light, which led to the recovery of one body of a terrorist with an AK series rifle. A bag was also recovered with varied war-like stores.

The Spokesperson said the Indian Army remains vigilant at the LoC, making all efforts to remain steadfast in its task to not allow adversary in ing terrorists to disturb peace and stability in Kashmir.