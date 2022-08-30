J&K:: Security forces eliminate three LeT terrorists at Shopian district

AMN

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, three (03) terrorists affiliated with proscribed Lashkar-e-Toiba terror outfit were killed in a gunfight that broke out between terrorists and security forces at Nagbal village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, this evening.

According to police sources, a joint team of Police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after receiving an intelligence input about the presence of terrorists launched search operation in the area. As the joint team of forces intensified searches towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the party, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter that resulted in the killing of three LeT terrorists.

Meanwhile, the search operation in the area was underway till the reports last came in.

Further details are awaited.