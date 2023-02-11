इंडियन आवाज़     11 Feb 2023 11:09:44      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

J&K SCERT to teach Hindi language in classes from 1st to 10th in all schools

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Jammu and Kashmir State Council of Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) is likely to teach the Hindi language in classes from 1st to 10th in all schools. 

Director JKSCERT constituted an eight-member Committee earlier this week for suggestions of a mechanism for Teaching and Learning of Hindi Language in schools of J&K. The  Director has sought suggestions from the Committee. 

The Committee shall be serviced by the Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) and it shall submit its recommendations by the 20th of February. The Committee will be headed by the Chairman of JKBOSE followed by seven members that include the Director of School Education Jammu; the Director of School Education Kashmir; Project Director Samagra Shiksha, J&K; the Director Academics, JKBOSE; the Joint Director, SCERT Divisional Office Jammu; Joint Director SCERT; Divisional Office Kashmir Member and Joint Director SCERT Central, J&K.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہردلعزیز شاعر امجد اسلام امجد اس دنیا میں نہیں رہے

معروف شاعر، ڈراما نویس اور کالم نگار امجد اسلام امجد 79 سال کی ...

RBI بھارتیہ ریزروبینک نے ریپوریٹ میں 25 بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ کیا ہے

AMN ریزروبینک آف انڈیا نے ریپوریٹ میں 25بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ ...

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کی مجلس عاملہ کے اجلاس میں متعدد تجاویز منظور کی گئیں

لکھنؤ، ۵؍ فروری ۲۰۲۳ءدارالعلوم ندوۃ العلماء لکھنؤمیں آل انڈ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

PEC demands a fair probe into death of Journalist in Maharashtra

Shashikant Warishe died after he was mowed down in Rajapur by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Pandharinath ...

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart