J&K SCERT to teach Hindi language in classes from 1st to 10th in all schools

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Jammu and Kashmir State Council of Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) is likely to teach the Hindi language in classes from 1st to 10th in all schools.

Director JKSCERT constituted an eight-member Committee earlier this week for suggestions of a mechanism for Teaching and Learning of Hindi Language in schools of J&K. The Director has sought suggestions from the Committee.

The Committee shall be serviced by the Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) and it shall submit its recommendations by the 20th of February. The Committee will be headed by the Chairman of JKBOSE followed by seven members that include the Director of School Education Jammu; the Director of School Education Kashmir; Project Director Samagra Shiksha, J&K; the Director Academics, JKBOSE; the Joint Director, SCERT Divisional Office Jammu; Joint Director SCERT; Divisional Office Kashmir Member and Joint Director SCERT Central, J&K.