J&K: Rs 25 lakh insurance cover approved for elected representatives of local bodies

Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council has decided to provide life insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh to all elected representatives of local bodies in the Union Territory. This will be applicable to all elected members of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies of the Union Territory in case of death due to a terror-related incident.

The decision is aimed at strengthening the grassroots democracy by providing a sense of security to the elected members of local bodies who are under constant threat from terrorists.

The Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu, approved life insurance cover to all elected block development council (BDC) chairmen, sarpanches, panches and all elected members of municipal bodies.

An official spokesman said, the life insurance cover will act as a guarantee for the subsistence of the family members of the elected representatives who die in terror-related incidents. It will ensure that their families do not face economic distress and poverty in case of any untoward incident as well as fulfill basic needs of nutrition, education and health in adverse circumstances, the spokesman said.

