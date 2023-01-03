J&K: Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurates Bailey Suspension Bridge over river Chenab

AMN

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh today virtually inaugurated the Bailey Suspension Bridge over river Chenab in the Ramban district of the Jammu division. 240 feet high Bailey Suspension Bridge has been completed by the Border Roads Organisation, a month before the deadline. Worth to mention, on the 1st of October, the launching of the new bailey suspension reinforced bridge was initiated and on the 30th of October, the project was completed, well before its scheduled deadline of the 30th of November.

The bridge with a load capacity of 40 tonnes single vehicle at a time has wooden decking. The penal-launching work was completed ahead of the scheduled time by a Kolkata-based company engaged by GREF.