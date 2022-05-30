J&K: Police shot down North Korean drone carrying heavy cache of arms and ammunition

AMN

The Jammu and Kashmir Police shot down a North Korean drone carrying a payload from the Pakistani side in Hariya Chak village under the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district in the early hours today.

The police recovered seven magnetic bombs and equal Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) grenades from the payload. Following information about drone activity in Talli Hariya Chak on the International Border (IB) in Kathua district, a police party from Rajbagh police station was being sent regularly to the area. Today morning, the police party noticed a drone with a payload attachment coming from the Pakistani side and opened fire, bringing it down. A bomb disposal squad was soon called in to examine it.