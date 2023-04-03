इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2023 09:26:43      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

J&K: Police recovers arms and explosives from package suspected to be dropped by drone

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Police today recovered a cache of arms and explosive materials from a package suspected to have been airdropped by a drone from across the International Border in Samba district of Jammu division. The package was found early today near the railway line in Rakh Barotiya area in the Vijaypur belt of Samba district, containing three China-made pistols and grenades. SSP, Samba, Benam Tosh said that information was received about one suspicious object and police rushed to the spot and a Bomb disposal squad was also called in. Three China-made pistols, 4 grenades, 6 magazines and 48 rounds were recovered from the package. The police have registered an FIR in the matter and a probe has been started. However, the police suspect that the package was dropped by a drone from across the border as it had a box and a long string of plastic measuring 50 meters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اسرو نے کرناٹک میں دوبارہ استعمال ہونے والے خلائی راکٹ کے اترنے کے مشن کا کامیاب تجربہ کیا ہے

@isro بھارت کی خلائی تحقیق سے متعلق تنظیم اِسرو نے کرناٹک میں ...

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے، باوجو ...

شائقین کی ڈیمانڈ پر چھکے لگانے والے سلیم درانی نہیں رہے۔# Salim Durrani

اے ایم این/ویب ڈیسک سامعین کی ڈیمانڈ پر چھکے لگانے والے پرک ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart