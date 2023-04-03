J&K: Police recovers arms and explosives from package suspected to be dropped by drone

AMN

Police today recovered a cache of arms and explosive materials from a package suspected to have been airdropped by a drone from across the International Border in Samba district of Jammu division. The package was found early today near the railway line in Rakh Barotiya area in the Vijaypur belt of Samba district, containing three China-made pistols and grenades. SSP, Samba, Benam Tosh said that information was received about one suspicious object and police rushed to the spot and a Bomb disposal squad was also called in. Three China-made pistols, 4 grenades, 6 magazines and 48 rounds were recovered from the package. The police have registered an FIR in the matter and a probe has been started. However, the police suspect that the package was dropped by a drone from across the border as it had a box and a long string of plastic measuring 50 meters.