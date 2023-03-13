इंडियन आवाज़     13 Mar 2023 10:56:27      انڈین آواز
J&K Police busts a terrorist hideout in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district along with Army’s 01 Rashtriya Rifles

AMN

J&K Police along with Army’s 01 Rashtriya Rifles busted a terrorist hideout in the Bijbehara area of the Anantnag district today.

Police said, based on intelligence inputs, the joint team launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) during the intervening night of the 12th and the 13th of March 2023 in Rakh Momin Dangi in the Bijbehara area. During the search operation, the team busted a hideout of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and recovered arms and ammunition besides incriminating materials.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Bijbehara and further investigation is in progress.

