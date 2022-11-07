J&K: Police arrests two hybrid terrorists from Bandipora district

AMN

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Sopore Police has arrested two terrorists in connection with the recent Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast incident that took place at Kehnusa in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar in a tweet said that two hybrid terrorists namely Irshad Ganaie & Waseem Raja of Kehnusa Bandipora were arrested and two remote-controlled IEDs with detonators were also recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered & the necessary investigation was going on.