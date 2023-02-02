इंडियन आवाज़     02 Feb 2023 10:53:50      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

J&K Police arrests LeT terrorist involved in Narwal blast

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday achieved a major breakthrough in the 21st of January’s Narwal, Jammu blast by arresting a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, who is also a government employee.

A “Perfume IED”, the first of its kind, was recovered from his possession. Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh, said that after 11 days of hard work of the Jammu police, a major success was achieved with the arrest of one Arif Ahmed, a resident of Reasi district of Jammu.

Arif is a Government employee and is an active terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit. He was working at the behest of Qasim, a Reasi resident and his uncle Qamardin, also a Reasi resident, presently in Pakistan, who are part of LeT, the DGP said. Arif was involved in three IED blast incidents at Shastri Nagar, Katra and the incident at Narwal, Jammu on the 21st of January.

The DGP said, so far we had seen IEDs with explosive materials, sticky bombs and timer-fitted IEDs but a new type of IED was recovered from Arif which is Perfume IED. This IED is in a bottle form and seems like a perfume bottle but contains explosive material, the DGP said, adding that since the IED is new to us, experts will see how harmful and how powerful it can be.

The DGP also said the main aim of these IEDs is to target innocent people and to trigger communal hatred in the Jammu region. He further said that the IEDs received by Arif were air-dropped through drones as he confessed to the crime. Further investigations are on in the matter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart