J&K Police arrests LeT terrorist involved in Narwal blast

AMN / WEB DESK

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday achieved a major breakthrough in the 21st of January’s Narwal, Jammu blast by arresting a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, who is also a government employee.

A “Perfume IED”, the first of its kind, was recovered from his possession. Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh, said that after 11 days of hard work of the Jammu police, a major success was achieved with the arrest of one Arif Ahmed, a resident of Reasi district of Jammu.

Arif is a Government employee and is an active terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit. He was working at the behest of Qasim, a Reasi resident and his uncle Qamardin, also a Reasi resident, presently in Pakistan, who are part of LeT, the DGP said. Arif was involved in three IED blast incidents at Shastri Nagar, Katra and the incident at Narwal, Jammu on the 21st of January.

The DGP said, so far we had seen IEDs with explosive materials, sticky bombs and timer-fitted IEDs but a new type of IED was recovered from Arif which is Perfume IED. This IED is in a bottle form and seems like a perfume bottle but contains explosive material, the DGP said, adding that since the IED is new to us, experts will see how harmful and how powerful it can be.

The DGP also said the main aim of these IEDs is to target innocent people and to trigger communal hatred in the Jammu region. He further said that the IEDs received by Arif were air-dropped through drones as he confessed to the crime. Further investigations are on in the matter.