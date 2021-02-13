J&K: Police arrests Lashkar-e-Toiba militant in Samba district

AMN
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant, during a surprise raid in Samba district of Jammu division last night. According to reports a police team from Anantnag district acting on lead, laid a siege in Samba area of Jammu region and arrested the militant Zahoor Ahmed Rather alias Khalid alias Sahil.
He has killed three BJP workers in Kulgam last year and one policeman at Furrah in Kulgam district. The arrested militant is being brought to Kashmir for further investigations.