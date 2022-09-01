J&K: Over 36 Congress, NSUI leaders resign in solidarity with Ghulam Nabi Azad

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, over 36 Congress leaders including leaders of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the youth wing of the Congress party, from various Universities in Jammu have today submitted their resignations in solidarity with Ghulam Nabi Azad who recently announced his exit from the grand old party.

That among those who resigned include State Vice President Anirudh Raina and State General Secretary Manik Sharma who stepped down from the basic membership of the NSUI.

The leaders submitted their resignations to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. The development comes just in the wake of mass resignations from J&K unit of the Congress party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Worth mentioning, that 64 senior Congress leaders, including former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, resigned from the party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday.

The General Secretary of NSUI, J&K unit, Manik Sharma in his resignation letter said, “I support resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad from Congress party. I am fed up with the favouritism in the party and the work of ground-level workers doesn’t matter in the party. This is the reason why we failed in 90 per cent of the elections.” Mr. Azad has resigned from all posts of the Congress party on Friday, directly blaming Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Immaturity’ and for destroying the consultative mechanism of the party.